IndiGo announces 21 additional flights in winter schedule for 2022-23

In-line with its vision to strengthen regional connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has launched 21 additional flights as part of its winter schedule for 2022-23. The operations commenced December 09, 2022, onwards for flights from Hyderabad and Kolkata to beach destinations like Port Blair, Kochi, and Goa respectively. These seasonal additions are being introduced to cater to the increasing demand and improve accessibility in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are witnessing high traffic demand which is enabling the industry’s recovery. As beach destinations are in high demand from October to February, these new flights will increase direct connectivity from Hyderabad and Kolkata to Port Blair, Kochi, and Goa respectively. Our winter schedule flights will add capacity and make travel affordable, while offering more options to customers. We will continue to uphold our promise of providing a courteous, on-time, hassle-free, and affordable travel experience.”

These locations are well-known for their beautiful and spectacular tourist attractions. Hyderabad also called the City of Pearls is known for its heritage including famous monuments like Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, the Falaknuma Palace, Qutub Shahi Tomb. Kolkata or ‘the city of joy’, is known for its colonial architecture, museums, art galleries, traditional food, temples, music, theatre, and a very rich culture. It is an amalgamation of traditional and modern as it was the capital of the British during their rule. Victoria Memorial, Princep Ghat, Alipore Zoological Garden, St Paul’s Cathedral, Park Street, Howrah Bridge are some of the most visited tourist attractions.

Goa on the other hand is one of the most favorite destinations among Indian tourists due to its beaches and night life. It is famous for its churches, age-old ruins, palm-fringed beaches, coconut groves, ferry rides, and night life. With its 131-km-long coastline, and beaches like Baga, Calangute, Vagator and Anjuna make Goa an important destination in every tourist’s itinerary. Rich in culture and diversity, Port Blair with its historical tourist spots, make it a perfect gateway to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It is also famous for the historic Cellular Jail and other small islands like Corbyn’s Cove, Wandoor, Ross Island, Viper Island and so forth, which were once home to British colonists. Port Blair has also been selected as one of the cities to be developed as a smart city under the Smart Cities Mission. Kochi, also known as Cochin, is one of the most picturesque destinations on the southwest coastline of Kerala. An all-weather harbor and a grand seascape mark it as the “Queen of the Arabian Sea”. Cochin Port is a cruise port and has witnessed an encouraging growth with the arrival of luxury cruise liners to its shores. Destinations like Hill Palace Museum, Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica Fort, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Bolghatty & Vypeen Islands, Cherai & Vypeen beach, Andhakaranazhi beach and Marine Drive are some of the must visit places in Kochi.

The new flights are designed to cater to travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the domestic connectivity.