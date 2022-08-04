ESI Corporation (ESIC), over the period, has given in-principle approval for setting up of 76 new ESI hospitals, says Rameswar Teli

New Delhi : To provide medical benefit to the increasing number of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) beneficiaries, ESI Corporation (ESIC), over the period, has given in-principle approval for setting up of 76 new ESI hospitals. At present, there are 160 ESI hospitals in the country.

Additionally, tie-up arrangement has been made with private hospitals for providing cashless in-patient medical services to ESI beneficiaries, in case ESI hospital or in-house medical services in a particular hospital is not available.

The ESI Corporation has also collaborated with Ayushmaan Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) to provide secondary and tertiary care medical services to ESI Beneficiaries through PMJAY empanelled hospitals in the country

ESI hospitals provide secondary care medical services in various specialities, namely Medicine, Surgery, Gynae & Obstetrics, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics etc. Further, ESI Corporation has taken various steps to improve the quality of medical services in ESI Hospitals, as under:

Enhancement of sanctioned staff strength of ESIC hospitals.

Enhancement of 50% of bed strength, if bed occupancy is more than 70% in ESIC/ESI Scheme (ESIS) hospitals for last three consecutive years.

Formation of state ESI societies so that States’ have financial and administrative freedom to take decision for improvement of medical services.

Allocation of additional budget under Project Implementation Plan (PIP) for State ESI Schemes.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation provides Rs.200/- per IP per annum over and above ceiling to the state government, where the bed occupancy in all the State run ESIS hospitals is more than 70% during the previous financial year.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.