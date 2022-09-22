Equality of all genders should be the priority for Future Policymakers: Anubhav Mohanty, MP, BJD

New Delhi : The present-day economies are characterized by transformation in the way individuals and society, in general, lives, works and interacts. Global and local disruptions on the other hand, entail guiding principles, laws and policies that are reviewed with an open mind and perhaps more frequently. At the same time our policy makers ought to ensure that policies are reflecting these changes. It is therefore critical to for the policy makers to contribute towards framing policies for future are inclusive in nature with greater participation of women in economy and respect for differently abled, special genders and the marginalized. There is also an increasing need for policy makers to enable the process in a way that addresses aspects of environment sustainability.

Highlighting this inevitable transformation, Mr Anubhav Mohanty, MP, BJD shared about how all-around development with greater participation of women in economy and respect for differently abled, special genders and the marginalized can be achieved in India.

Mr Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairman & Managing Director, Ambuja Neotia Group highlighted that policy framework needs re-calibration and larger participation from women in economy, differently abled, special genders and the marginalized.

H.E Mr Yousuf M Jameel, Ambassador League of Arab States mentioned that diversification of the economy can ensure economic freedom and financial stability for developing economies

H.E. Mr David Pine, High Commissioner of New Zealand to India, New Zealand High Commission stressed on the exploring opportunities to collaborate with India to solve the challenges faced by the world today.

H.E. Mr. Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, Ambassador of Brazil emphasized on the role of civil society for ensuring sustainable development.

H.E. Mr. Federico Salas Lotfe, Ambassador of Mexico to India, Embassy of Mexico highlighted that inclusion of all groups and gender mainstreaming in the economy are the two important aspects of sustainability.

The key takeaways from the session:

Policy needs to take into account the present and the desired future. Diversification of economies can help us build sustainable and financially stable economies. Inclusion of all marginalized groups to the mainstream economy needs to be the focus of the future policy makers.

FICCI LEADS 2022 is a global thought leadership initiative conceptualized in the backdrop of disruptive business environment globally, which was attended by over 250 participants from over 56 countries. This year’s theme has been ‘Leadership for the Future’ where global leaders are trying to evolve shared vision in 10 themes to make the world resilient, sustainable, inclusive and future ready.