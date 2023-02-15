Envoys of Five Nations Present Credentials to The President of India Droupadi Murmu

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Lithuania, Lao PDR, Greece and Guatemala and High Commissioner of Kingdom of Eswatini at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 15, 2023). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mrs Diana Mickeviciene, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania

2. H.E. Mr Bounmy Vanmany, Ambassador of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic

3. H.E. Mr Dimitrios Ioannou, Ambassador of Greece

4. H.E. Mr Omar Lisandro Castaneda Solares, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala

5. H.E. Mr Menzie Sipho Dlamini, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini