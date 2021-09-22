Envoys of Five Nations Present Credentials to President of India through Video Conference

New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, accepted credentials from Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Iceland, Republic of The Gambia, Spain, Brunei Darussalam and Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka today (September 22, 2021) in a virtual ceremony. Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr. Gudni Bragason, Ambassador of Iceland

2. H.E. Mr. Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia

3. H.E. Mr. Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez, Ambassador of Spain

4. H.E. Mr. Dato Alaihuddin Mohamad Taha, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam

5. H.E. Mr. Asoka Milinda Moragoda, High Commissioner of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated the envoys on their appointment and conveyed his good wishes to them for a successful tenure in India. He noted that India enjoyed close ties with all the countries represented and shared a common vision of peace and prosperity.

President Kovind reiterated that India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure collective health and economic well-being. He further stated that under the world’s largest vaccination campaign, Indians have received more than 800 million doses so far.

President Kovind added that India’s engagement at the United Nations and other multilateral fora have resulted in mutually beneficial partnership. India remains committed to a just and equitable global order, keeping in mind interests of the developing countries and under-represented.

Ambassadors/High Commissioners conveyed good wishes to the Hon’ble President on behalf of their leaderships and reiterated the commitment of their leaders to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.