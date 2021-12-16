Energy Storage Technology with Off-Grid and Decentralized Solar PV Application Programme

New Delhi : Research & development in the field of renewable energy including energy storage technology in the country is carried out at various research institutes/ universities/laboratories and industries. A National Centre of Photovoltaic and Research and Education (NCPRE) at IIT Bombay has developed Lithium ion and Sodium ion batteries.

Off-grid and Decentralized Solar PV Applications Programme provided financial support, primarily to public service institutions, for installation of battery backed off-grid solar power plants/ packs. Till date, 216.9 MWp capacity of these plants has been installed under the Programme

This information was given by R. K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.