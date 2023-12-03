New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has suspended Anjani Kumar, Director General of Police Telangana for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and relevant conduct rules.

The Director General of Police Telangana along with Sanjay Jain, State Police Nodal Officer, Telangana and Mahesh Bhagwat, Nodal (Expenditure) had met Anumula Revanth Reddy, a contesting candidate in the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana, in Hyderabad with flower bouquet at the residence of the said contesting candidate.