Ekamra Kanana is a place of pride and Government will improve it further

Bhubaneswar: News has been flashed in some section of the media that Govt in GA&PG Dept has taken over the land belonging to Ekamra Kanan. Such news is not based on fact. No part of Ekamra Kanana is being taken back by Government. Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy has said that Ekamra Kanana is a place of pride for Bhubaneswar, and, Government is committed to improve it further.

Government attaches the highest importance to the regional plant resources center functioning in the Ekamra Kanan with its wide ranging activities in bioteclmological research. The place will be kept up and maintained as a public place of prominence. It may be pertinent to mention here that the department of Horticulture is surrendering some of its unutilized land lying vacant for five decades in mouza Jayadev Vihar and Paika Nagar. The land will be put to more productive use. This land is no way related to Ekamra Kanana land.

Related

comments