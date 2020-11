Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to launch Baitarani Hydro Power on Nov 7.

The initial cost of the project was approved at Rs 167 crore and it was targeted that the project would be completed in three years from 2014 to 2017. However, its completion was delayed by three years and the project cost rose to Rs 410 crore.

