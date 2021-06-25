Eighteen Government School Students of Punjab selected for National Level Program ‘Responsible Artificial Intelligence’

Chandigarh: Government schools under the leadership of Punjab Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla are continuously setting new milestones. Now, 18 students from government schools have been selected for the national level ‘Responsible Artificial Intelligence’ program.



Out of 53782 students from 28 States and 8 Union Territories, only 125 students have been selected for Artificial Intelligence training.



Out of these 125 students, 18 students belong to Punjab. Among these students are Kashish Sodha Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) Malout, Gurmeet Singh GSSS Bajewala, Sharanpreet Singh GSSS Bajewala, Jyoti Rani GSSS Amloh, Dimple Dhiman GSSS Dunera, Vaishali Sharma GSSS Dunera, Bhavna GSSS Dheera, GaganJot Kaur GSSS Bugga Kalan, Gurkirit Kaur GSSS Bugga Kalan, Palak GSSS Tanda Uramur, Ankita GSSS Tanda Uramur, Yasmin GSSS Mullepur, Nitin Sharma Government High School (GHS) Mulanpur Kalan, Manpreet Kaur GHS Talania, Yugraj Singh GHS Talanian, Sukhnab Singh GSSS Jhumba, Sukhchain Singh GSSS Jhumba and Manpreet Kaur GSSS Jalla. These students are from VIII to XII classes.



The training will be in three phases. In the first phase, there will be an orientation and online training session for teachers and students for video submission of models prepared according to the online format given. In the second phase, the top 100 videos will be shortlisted and the concerned students will start their deep dive training. After this session, they will re-study their models and finally submit the working video of their model on the website of the program. In the final round, the top 50 models will be selected and the concerned students will demonstrate the performance of their models online. Out of these 50 models, 20 best models will be declared the winners.



Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla has congratulated the students, their teachers for the selection for this national level program. School Education Secretary Mr. Krishan Kumar said that this program has been launched by the National e-Governance Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as a joint venture between the Government of India and Intel India. The main objective of this is to address the shortcomings of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and develop the skills of the students so, that the students of government schools can create new media in the field of technology and use them properly.





