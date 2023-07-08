ED provisionally attaches assets of Aam Adami Party leader Manish Sisodia and others, accused in Delhi Liquor scam case

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets of Aam Adami Party leader Manish Sisodia and other accused worth over 52 crore rupees in the Delhi Liquor scam case. Other accused whose assets were attached include Amandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and others.

The ED has attached over 128 crore rupees in the case so far and the proceeds of crime involved around one thousand 934 crore rupees.

In the Delhi Liquor scam case, the ED had arrested 12 persons so far and has filed five prosecution complaints. Further investigation is in process in the case