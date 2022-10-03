ECI launches Radio series – ‘Matdata Junction’ in collaboration with All India Radio for voter awareness

New Delhi : Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner Shri Anup Chandra Pandey today launched a yearlong Voter Awareness Program – ‘Matdata Junction’ during an event organised at Akashvani Rang Bhavan, New Delhi. The ‘Matdata Junction’ is a 52 episode radio series produced by the Election Commission of India, in collaboration with All India Radio. Senior ECI officials, CEO Prasar Bharati, DG AIR News and ECI Icon & Actor Shri Pankaj Tripathi were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar said that the program Matdata Junction, produced in collaboration with All India Radio, will be a strong platform to connect with the voters across the country. The program as a combination of information and entertainment, would specifically help address urban apathy and inform the audience about the election processes in the conduct of free, fair, transparent, inducement free, accessible and inclusive elections in an interactive communication format.

While complimenting Shri Pankaj Tripathi, Actor and ECI state icon for his association with ECI in creating awareness amongst voters, CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar announced Shri Pankaj Tripathi, would henceforth be the National Icon for Election Commission of India, keeping in view his commitment to the cause and wide appeal across the country.

EC Shri Anup Chandra Pandey during the launch event recalled that since time immemorial, All India Radio has been enthusing masses as a legendary storyteller with its voice appeal and strengthening the democratic spirit. Since the very first general elections, AIR with its extensive coverage and reach to diverse audiences, has been a primary medium of communication with citizens across the country.

Addressing the audience, Shri Pankaj Tripathi, recollected his memories of becoming a first time voter and how that process gave him not only the right of Matdan but also Samman as a contributory voice in democracy. While appreciating the efforts made by ECI for reaching out to the voters, he urged all young voters to pro-actively participate in the elections to reflect their democratic choices and make their voices heard.

In her welcome address, Director General (Media) Ms. Sheyphali Sharan gave a detailed overview about the Programme – ‘Matdata Junction: Har voter ka apna station’. She pointed out that ECI & AIR, the two iconic institutions, known for their credibility and grassroot connect, have got into an apt collaboration to ensure extensive outreach.

The 15 minutes program will be broadcast every Friday during 7- 9 PM slot on All India Radio network covering 25 FM stations, 4 FM Gold stations, 42 Vividh Bharati stations, and 159 primary channels/local radio stations in 23 languages, i.e., Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili, and Dogri.

The 52 episode series will cover various aspects of election and related processes from voters’ perspective. It will have thematic episodes on voter registration, Informed & Ethical Voting, Value of Vote, Inclusive & Accessible Elections, Model Code of Conduct, IT Applications, EVMs, stories of election officials, BLOs, etc. All episodes include interactive messaging aimed at encouraging eligible citizens and especially the young and first time voters to vote and make an informed decision during the elections. The series will be in the genre of infotainment program having a kaleidoscope of drama, storytelling, Quiz, Experts’ interview, and Songs produced by the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) division of the Election Commission of India in every episode. The program includes a Citizen’s Corner where any citizen can ask a query or also provide suggestions for making elections inclusive and participative.

The first episode of the program on the theme – ‘Voter Registration’ will be broadcast on 7th October, 2022 Friday at 7:25 PM. Citizens can also listen to the Program on ‘Twitter on @airnewsalerts and @ECISVEEP, News On AIR’ App and YouTube channels of ECI & All India Radio. Tune in and be a part of India’s vibrant democracy.