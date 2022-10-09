EC freezes Shiv Sena’s ‘bow & arrow’ symbol; asks Eknath Shinde & Uddhav Thackeray camps to choose new symbol

The Election Commission has barred both the groups led by former Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Chief Minster Eknath Shinde from using the party name Shiv Sena in the upcoming Andheri East Bye-elections and till the final determination of the dispute in the matter.

The Commission has issued an interim order to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interest. It said neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol “Bow and Arrow, reserved for “Shiv Sena.

The Commission said, both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party “Shiv Sena. It added, both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. In its interim order, the Election Commission has directed both the groups to furnish the names and symbols by 1PM on Monday by which they may be recognized and give three options in order of preference, anyone of which can be

approved by the Commission.