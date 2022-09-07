E-daakhil portal emerging as an effective solution for aggrieved consumers who opts e-filing

New Delhi :A total of 23640 complaints have been received through e-filing on e-daakhil portal in last two years. The facility is presently functional in 33 States/UTs for respective NCDRC, State Commission, 13- Circuit Benches, 651-District Commissions.

On successful completion of 2 years of e-daakhil portal, since its inception on 7th September 2020, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, Shri Rohit Kumar Singh along with Additional Secretary and Chief Commissioner of Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Mrs. Nidhi Khare released an e-book emphasising the far reach of e-daakhil here today. At least 84,957 people are registered users in the e-daakhil portal and 5590 complaints have been admitted till now.

To address the new and emerging concerns affecting consumers, the Consumer Protection Act 2019, was notified and enforced on 20th July, 2020. Going through restrictions on consumers due to COVID-19, the e-daakhil portal was introduced as inexpensive, speedy and hassle-free mechanism for filing consumer complaints.

Pertinently, the e-Daakhil programme offers a simple platform for consumers who are facing time constraint to contact the consumer commission for the resolution of their complaints. It has been agreed to integrate the Common Service Centers (CSC) with the e-daakhil site in order to make electronic filing easier for rural consumers. The services of CSCs are being used by consumers at the Gram Panchayat level who do not have access to or unable to use electronic means of communication to file complaints with the Consumer Commission. The process of integrating this portal with CSC is now complete. As a result, consumers who lack access to or technical expertise to operate electronic equipment can seek assistance from their local CSCs to lodge complaints with the relevant consumer commission.

Several cases make success stories which have been disposed through e-daakhil. Mainpuri District lead by Hon’ble Justice Subhash Chandra Kulshrestha is leading the country in quickest disposal of cases on e-daakhil platform. Mandatory Acknowledgement of Consumer Complaints by e-Commerce Entity within 48 hours is established to redress complaints.

The efficacious provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, allow the aggrieved consumers to seek compensation for injury. It also contemplates provisions for penalizing the violators by competent court. The Act also encompasses provisions of hearing the complaints through video conferencing in consumer commissions.