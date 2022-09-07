Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says wearing of seat belt will now be mandatory for all passengers travelling in the ca

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari says wearing of seat belt will now be mandatory for all passengers travelling in the car.
Union Minister Gadkari says during a function in New Delhi, if any passenger travelling in vehicle does not wear seat belt sitting on the front or rear seat in a car, then the person will be penalized. this during a function in New Delhi.
