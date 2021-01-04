Dream of making villages self-dependent through Gauthans is coming true : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel inspected the gauthan built in village Selar of Bilha development block in Bilaspur district today. At the chaupal held on the occasion, Mr. Baghel said that the dream of making villages self-reliant through gauthans is turning into reality. 70 thousand acres of land in about 7 thousand villages have been secured through gauthans. This land is providing employment to the villagers, women and youth at local-level and is also strengthening the rural economy. In this Chaupal, an MoU was also signed between Samaksh Jagriti Women’s Self-Help Group and Ganesh Gupta, Deepangi Agro Group for sale-purchase of mushrooms, in the presence of Chief Minister Mr. Baghel.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel planted a sapling of banyan tree in Gauthan and Home Minister planted a sapling of peepal tree. On this occasion, Minister in-charge of Home and District Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu, Parliamentary Secretary Mrs. Rashmi Singh, MLA Mr. Shailesh Pandey and other public representatives and villagers were present.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that the land for gauthans has been reserved in seven thousand villages of the state without any dispute. Earlier there was a huge debate about removal of the encroachment. But now the gauthans are becoming an important means of livelihood for the villagers. Vermi compost manufacturing, poultry farming, animal husbandry and other employment activities are being conducted in the gauthans to generate employment. Villagers and farmers have started earning additional income from gauthans by selling cowdung and also by engaging in various economic activities conducted in gauthans.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that till now 32 lakh quintal of cow dung has been procured in Gauthans and Rs 64 crore has been paid to the sellers for the same. Chief Minister said that through Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, number of farmers in the state is continuously increasing. Before Kisan Nyay Yojana, about 15 lakh farmers were registered in the state. Now with the commencement of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana, the total number of farmers has reached close to 21 lakh 50 thousand. Chief Minister requested women self-help groups and rural women to plant more and more green vegetables in Bari to promote nutritious and healthy eating habits. Addressing the program, Home Minister Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu said that schemes like Narva, Garuva, Ghuaruva and Bari, Kisan Nyaya Yojana are the result of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel’s vision for all-round development of the villagers and for strengthening of the rural economy.

Chief Minister interacted with women self-help groups in Sailar Gauthan and inspected the activities conducted there. Mr. Baghel inspected the vermi stitch, mushroom production, poultry, duck farming, fisheries and other benefits of these economic activities. He was accorded warm and affectionate welcome by the villagers .

Related

comments