Union Minister Piyush Goyal reviews the progress of various sections under completion in DFC on both East and West corridor

New Delhi: Piyush Goyal Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution today reviewed the progress of various sections under completion in DFC on both East and West corridors.

‌‌Minister said that no stone should be left unturned in ensuring that completed project is handed over to the nation by June 2022.

‌When apprised about the challenges being faced by the Railways in getting work completed in certain sections ahead of the schedule, Minister said that everything would be done to bring all stake holders on board to ensure that work is completed in sync with June 2022 deadline to compete the project.

Indian Railways is making dedicated freight corridors to provide exclusive movement on fast speeds for goods trains.

Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister had inaugurated the 351 Km New Khurja- New Bhaupur section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor on 29.12.2020.

In the first phase, DFCCIL is constructing the Western DFC (1504 Route km) and Eastern DFC (1856 route km including PPP section of Sonnagar-Dankuni Section.

The EDFC starting from Sahnewal near Ludhiana (Punjab) will pass through the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand to terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal. The Western Corridor connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai will traverse through the states of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra of WDFC & EDFC (excluding the Sonnagar – Dankuni PPP section) i.e. 2800 route Km will be commissioned by June 2022.

