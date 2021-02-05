DRDO hands over Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology for 14 technologies to 20 industries

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) participated in the ‘Bandhan’ ceremony at Aero India 2021 in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on February 05, 2021 to enhance cooperation and synergy between industry and Government organisations. In the program, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, three Services Chiefs, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy and Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar along with other senior officials from Ministry of Defence & Karnataka Government and industrialists from entire country were present. The Transfer of Technologies (ToTs) were handed over in the presence of dignitaries, by the DRDO laboratories to the industry.

The DRDO handed over Licensing Agreements for ToT (LAToT) for 14 DRDO developed technologies to 20 industries. The technologies transferred are from the area of electronics, laser technology, armaments, life sciences, materials science, combat vehicles, naval systems, aeronautics, sensors, etc. The product technologies transferred are Low Level Transportable Radar (LLTR), Inertial Navigation System for Ship Application (INS-SA), Long Range Optical Target Locator (OTL 1500), Hand Held Through Wall Imaging Radar (HH-TWIR) and Commander TI (Thermal Imager) Sight for T-72 Tank are the sensor technologies transferred to various industries. NMRL-Fuel Cell based Air Independent Propulsion Technology for Naval Submarines named NMFCAIP is a unique capability developed by DRDO and now transferred to the industry. Multi Agent Robotic System (MARS) will be produced by Indian industry based on DRDO design.

In his address, Raksha Mantri said Bandhan exemplifies the spirit of ‘public-private partnership’. He added that the fountain head of any capability emerges from its foundation and the foundation of our vision rests on three pillars namely, research and development, public and private defence production and defence export. He mentioned that with an aim of encouraging the manufacture of defence related items in India, our endeavour will remain to bring down the defence imports by at least two billion dollars by 2022.

Shri Rajnath Singh also stated that the order of 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas MK1 worth over Rs 48,000 crore will give a big boost to defence manufacturing specially to the aviation industry. He highlighted that the negative list of 108 items for import is also meant to provide opportunity to the domestic manufacturing sector to strengthen their base and contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Many armament systems, namely 155 mm X 52 Cal Advance Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Mechanical Mine Layer – Self Propelled (MML– SP) and Prachand Anti-Tank Munition are handed over to the industry for production. Other technologies that are transferred today for production by Indian industry are Individual Under Water Breathing Apparatus (IUWBA), *Basic WhAP 8×8 & Add-on Armour for WhAP and *4 MW Diesel Engine Infrared Signature Suppression System. An MoU was exchanged between DRDO and HAL to cooperate and finalize the aspects of ToTs of Uttam radar for new LCA configurations and new generation Radar Warning Receiver (RWR-NG).

These high technology products will provide impetus to Atmanirbhar Bharat drive of Govt. of India and boost the defence manufacturing sector with self reliance and enhance the operation capabilities of Armed Forces.