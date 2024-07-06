Dr. MS Swaminathan School of Agriculture, Centurion University, Odisha, Ranked No. 1 in Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2024

Bhubaneswar: In an impressive display of academic excellence and dedication to agricultural education, Dr. MS Swaminathan School of Agriculture at Centurion University, Odisha, has achieved a remarkable milestone. The School has been ranked No. 1 in the prestigious category of Agriculture in the Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Colleges 2024 Rankings.

This outstanding achievement underscores Dr. MS Swaminathan School of Agriculture’s unwavering commitment to providing top-tier education and its dedication to advancing the field of agriculture through innovative research and practical training. This accolade firmly establishes Centurion University as a leader in agricultural education, not only in Odisha but across the nation.

The No. 1 ranking is a testament to the School’s comprehensive and dynamic curriculum, which blends theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience, preparing students to excel in the ever-evolving agricultural sector. The University’s emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices, cutting-edge research, and community engagement further enhances its reputation as a premier educational establishment.

Prof. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University, Odisha, expressed her pride and joy at this achievement, stating, “We are immensely proud of this recognition. It is a reflection of our dedication to providing quality education and our commitment to developing leaders in the field of agriculture. Our focus on practical learning, sustainability, and community impact sets us apart and prepares our students to tackle real-world challenges effectively.

The Outlook-ICARE Rankings are a highly esteemed evaluation of educational institutions in India, conducted by Outlook India in collaboration with the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE). These rankings are renowned for their rigorous and meticulous methodology, assessing various parameters that include academic excellence, faculty quality, infrastructure, and research output. Being ranked at the top in such a competitive field highlights the exceptional standards maintained by Dr. MS Swaminathan School of Agriculture.

Dr. MS Swaminathan School of Agriculture’s success is attributed to its distinguished faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong focus on fostering a learning environment that encourages innovation and critical thinking. The School’s efforts in promoting sustainable agriculture and addressing real-world challenges have garnered national recognition, making it a sought-after destination for aspiring agricultural professionals.

This recognition in the Outlook-ICARE Rankings is not just a reflection of the University’s past achievements but also a motivation to continue its pursuit of excellence. Dr. MS Swaminathan School of Agriculture remains dedicated to nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders and entrepreneurs equipped with the knowledge and skills to make significant contributions to the agricultural sector and society at large. It reaffirms the School’s position as a premier University for agricultural education and its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and sustainable development.