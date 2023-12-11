Dr Mohan Yadav unanimously elected as Madhya Pradesh CM in BJP Legislature Party meeting

In Madhya Pradesh, senior BJP leader Dr Mohan Yadav will be the new Chief Minister of the State. He was unanimously elected to this post in the BJP Legislature Party meeting held today.

In the legislature party meeting, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan proposed the name of Mohan Yadav as the new leader of the legislature party. Senior leaders Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, and other senior leaders supported the proposal. Addressing the party MLAs after the meeting, Dr Mohan Yadav said that he is a small worker of the party and he is grateful to the central and state leaders for this responsibility.

Senior leaders and the Finance Minister in the current government, Jagdish Deora, and Public Relations Minister Rajendra Shukla have also been nominated as Deputy Chief Ministers. Former Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be given the responsibility of Assembly Speaker.

Outgoing Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan has congratulated senior BJP leaders Jagdish Deora and Rajendra Shukla on being nominated as Deputy Chief Ministers through social media posts. Mr. Chouhan has also welcomed the nomination of former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as Legislative Assembly Speaker. He has said that the rich experience of these leaders will give more momentum to the development and public welfare works of the State.

On this occasion, the three observers of the BJP high command, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, National President of BJP Backward Class Morcha Dr K Laxman, and National Secretary of BJP Asha Lakda were also present during the meeting.

Akashvani correspondent reports thChief Minister-designate Dr. Mohan Yadav met Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan and staked a claim to form the government. Now all eyes are on Raj Bhavan to see when the Governor gives the green signal for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. Earlier, after Dr. Mohan Yadav was elected the leader of the legislative party, outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan submitted his resignation to the Governor.

Dr. Yadav, elected MLA from the Ujjain South Assembly seat for the third time, became a cabinet minister in the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government for the first time in 2020. He has recently won the assembly elections by a margin of about 13 thousand votes against Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav. Dr. Mohan Yadav was born on 25 March 1965 in Ujjain, famous for Mahakal folk in Madhya Pradesh. 58-year-old Mohan Yadav was associated with ABVP in the 1980s. He has been a grassroots worker in the state BJP since 1984. He has played an important role in the victory of the BJP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.