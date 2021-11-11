Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya discusses strengthening of Prime Minister’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign with State Health Ministers

New Delhi : Lets us ensure collectively through collaborative and multi-stakeholder efforts that no eligible citizen is left without the ‘Suraksha Kawachh’ of COVID 19 vaccine in the country. Let us reach each corner and household across the country and motivate people to take both the doses under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s Har Ghar Dastak campaign”. This was stated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today as he interacted with Health Ministers of States/UTs, in the presence of Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. The meeting also reviewed the public health measures for containment and management of COVID19 in the States and UTs.

Health Ministers of States/UTs Ms. Veena George (Kerala), Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Shri Banna Gupta (Jharkhand), Dr. Lalthangliana (Mizoram), Shri Mangal Pandey(Bihar), Dr. K. Sudhakar (Karnataka), Shri Rajesh Tope (Maharashtra), Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary (Madhya Pradesh), Shri Jai Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Shri MaSubramanian (Tamil Nadu), Shri Vishwajit Rane (Goa), Shri Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel (Gujarat), Shri Keshab Mahanta (Assam), Shri Satyendar Jain (Delhi), were present at the meeting. Principal Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries/ Mission Director (NHM) of all states were also present.

The Union Minister stated that at present 79% of adult population has got the 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine and 38% of the eligible population has received the second dose. Noting that more than 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccine, he urged the State Health Ministers to ensure that all the adult population is covered with the first doses during the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, while those who are due for the second doses are also motivated to take the second dose.

The Union Health Minister reiterated Prime Minister’s mop-up strategies for strengthening the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign including deploying ‘Prachar Toli’ in advance to villages which would ensure mobilisation and counselling of the eligible population along with awareness campaigns, followed by the ‘Vaccination Toli’ who would ensure that all eligible citizens are vaccinated with the first and second dose. A strategy of multiple vaccination teams (50-100) to ensure 100% coverage in the targeted area in a time bound manner; development of a ranking mechanism for identifying and felicitating the vaccination teams (District and Block) which administer the maximum number of vaccine doses every 24 hours for motivated progress of COVID 19 vaccination; utilizing local weekly Bazaars and Haats for creating awareness and providing vaccination services; collaborating with local religious and community leaders; roping in CSOs, NGOs, NSS, NYK etc., for motivating the unvaccinated in the village/urban areas; multimedia IEC awareness campaigns to effectively counter anti-vaccine rumours; and emulating innovative approaches and practices followed by high coverage districts within the States/UTs for adoption of similar strategies were stressed by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya during the review meeting. Noting that children can be the best ambassadors for behaviour change, he urged the States/UTs to rope in children for taking forward the message of full vaccination. “Let the children motivate their parents and the other family members to take both the vaccine doses”, he stated.

Dr. Mandaviya suggested: “Let us start COVID vaccination centres at bus stations, railway stations etc., especially in large metros, as these are the primary points for a large number of people entering the city. Some states have started a ‘Roko and Toko’ campaign where the passengers alighting from buses, trains, rickshaws etc., are motivated to take the vaccine doses”. He also suggested that each day of the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign can be dedicated to mobilisation and vaccination of different groups of beneficiaries. “One day can be dedicated for traders, hawkers, vendors, shopkeepers etc., which other days we can mobilise rickshaw pullers and auto drivers. One day can be dedicated to labourers and farmers”, he added.

While reviewing the ongoing COVID control and management public health measures, the Union Health Minister cautioned all States/UTs that COVID 19 was not over. “We shouldn’t think that COVID is over. Cases are rising globally. In Singapore, Britain, Russia and China cases are rising again despite more than 80 percent vaccination. Vaccination and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) should go hand in hand”, he stressed. He further added that while vaccination reduces the severity of the disease, adherence to CAB is of utmost important to ensure that the gains made collectively by the country so far are not frittered away and that we do not have any other surge of COVID19 cases. Dr. Mandaviya observed that fight against COVID-19 is at the final stage: “The two weapons of Vaccination and CAB will be our greatest defence against it and we should not let our guard down before it is completely over.” Terming Vaccination as ‘Suraksha kawachh’, he re-iterated the call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, “Dawai bhi Kadai bhi!”

The State Health Ministers expressed their gratitude to the Union Health Minister for the supply of vaccines, drugs, financial and technical resources for COVID management. They also shared the innovative steps being taken to ensure saturation of vaccination, especially in the low-performing districts. Dr Mandaviya thanked all the States and UTs for their overwhelming support and urged them to emulate the best practices being undertaken in others. He exhorted all State health officials to reach out to every home under the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG-ICMR, Dr. Sunil Kumar, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Manohar Agnani, Addl. Secretary (Health), Shri Vikash Sheel, Addl. Secretary and Mission Director-NHM, Smt. Arti Ahuja, Addl. Secretary (Health), Shri Lav Agarwal, Jt. Secretary (Health) and other senior officials of the Ministry were present in the meeting.