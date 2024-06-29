Dr. Jitendra Singh Recognizes Distinguished Doctors with ‘Times Now’ Awards in Various Specialties

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, as chief guest, today presented “Times Now” Doctor Awards to eminent medical professionals in different specialties from across the country. The programme was organized by “Times Now” media group on the eve of Doctor’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion and later in an exclusive media interaction with “Times Now”, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized preventive healthcare in young. He said, increasing prevalence of morbidities of later age happening in younger age like, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, young Heart attacks, malignancies etc are not only a health challenge but also threaten to drain away the vital youth energy and youth potential which would otherwise be contributing to the task of nation building and realizing the vision of India 2047.

Dr. Jitendra Singh lauded “Times Now” for having started the practice of honoring the medical professionals and offering them a media slot which is otherwise not commonly available to doctors.

“Doctors are prime movers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ vision of Universal Healthcare for all,” said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh.The Minister expressed his happiness and fortune to be a part of the medical fraternity on doctors’ day. Dr. Jitendra Singh said “It’s a rare occasion to have some of the best brains in medicine coming together under one roof.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is himself a professor of medicine & endocrinology, expressed gratitude on meeting his teacher B.C. Roy award winner Prof Dr V. Seshiah, founder-head of India’s first-ever Department of Diabetology that was started at Madras Medical College, Chennai. who was felicitated at the event. He also appreciated the organizers for bringing three generations of doctors together under the same room. The Union minister also felicitated the doctors in ‘Legends of Medicine’ Category.

The Science and Technology Minister said “India acknowledges the sacrifices made by doctors, especially during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic” and Doctors’ Day is a special occasion to honor the tireless dedication and invaluable contributions of our doctors and medical professionals, he added. He also highlighted the critical role that doctors play in ensuring the health and well-being of our society.

Highlighting India’s progress in the last decade in the health sector, Dr. Jitendra Singh said “India became a global leader not just in curative healthcare but also in preventive healthcare.” He categorically mentioned the role of digital healthcare and its impact on reaching the remotest location by telemedicine. He also shared that India played a pivotal role in ensuring availability of vaccines and other healthcare services to our neighboring countries.

Emphasizing the cooperation and collaboration of both the Government and Private sector to provide best services to citizens and promote ease of healthy living . He also highlighted the government’s initiatives and policies aimed at supporting and improving the healthcare system.

Speaking on development of medical infrastructure the minister recalled the number of AIIMS before 2014 compared to the number in 2024.He shared that health care should not limit itself to allopathic medicine but it should be seen holistically with integration of AYUSH and other systems. He also mentioned that the government is committed to providing better working conditions, continuous education and research opportunities for medical professionals.