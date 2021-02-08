Dr. Harsh Vardhan presides overdistribution of masks and soaps by Indian Red Cross Society to various Transport Unions

New Delhi: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chairman, Indian Red Cross Societypresided over the distribution of masks and soaps tovarious Transport Unions today.

At the outset, Dr. Harsh Vardhan expressed his elation at the event. He said, “I am very happy to be a part of the initiative of distributing masks as part of the COVID-19 response activities. This is part of a series of such distributions across the country. In Delhi itself, we have distributed masks on the railway stations, sabjimandi and other places considering the high chances of infection at these places.”

Acknowledging the efforts of Indian Red Cross Society and emphasizing on the need of COVID appropriate behaviour even after vaccine development, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “I am happy to highlight that the vaccine made in our own country for the prevention of COVID has been approved and the Government of India have already started the largest vaccination drive in the world.But having the vaccine does not mean that we should be complacent. In fact, all the preventive measures must be followed by all of us now and in the near future, as well. Considering this, it is praiseworthy that IRCS is continuing the distribution of masks from the prevention perspective.”

Underlining the importance of such distribution, the Union Minister said, “The mask distribution is a token of the significance of mask and hand hygiene. The road transport drivers and helpers keep travelling throughout the country and are vulnerable to infection. The masks being distributed by IRCS will be of great help in preventing the COVID infection.”

Speaking on the COVID situation in India, Dr. HarshVardhan highlighted the progress in the COVID parameters. He said, “India has one of the highest Recovery Rate in the whole world. The positive cases are also declining and stand at 1.48lakh as of today. From 1 lab in January 2020, we now have 2373 labs. We have a capacity to conduct more than a million tests a day. We have completed 20 Crore cumulative tests. This is a result of ‘whole of Government’ and ‘whole of Society’ approach.”

He further added, “India has not only become self reliant in production of masks, PPE kits, ventilators etc but also in a position to export these. More than 58 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated till now. Prime Minister ShriNarendraModiji launched the vaccination drive and appealed to all the healthcare workers to get the vaccine. We have also started vaccinating the frontline workers from the month of February.”

Negating the misinformation and rumors surrounding the vaccine, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “Many people are trying to spread the misinformation and rumors related to vaccine. I appeal to the people to not believe in any such rumors.”

Shri. R.K. Jain,Secretary General,IRCS and representatives of Transport Unions were present at the event.