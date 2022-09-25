Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar presides over 67th Foundation Day celebrations of AIIMS New Delhi

New Delhi : “India’s health care system has shown great efficiency not only in providing diagnostic and management facilities but also in minimizing mortality and maximizing recovery”. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar as she presided over the 67th Foundation Day celebrations of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar expressed happiness over AIIMS ranking among top 10 educational institutional in research category. She also said it is the only institution with patient care service component in addition to research. She appreciated that it is a matter of immense pride that for the fifth consecutive year, AIIMS, New Delhi has been ranked as number one among medical institutions as per National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India and she urged the authorities to maintain the ranking in coming years too. “Being successful is more of a journey, not a destination. We have to work hard to not only maintain high standards but also set newer milestones and put efforts to achieve the same”, she added.

She stated that “To build stronger and healthier India, AIIMS New Delhi with its repository of wisdom, to lead the path with other Institutes of Excellence”.

“When we talk about holistic health and inclusiveness of accessibility, we are including three factors in it. Firstly, expansion of infrastructure and human resources related to modern medical science. Secondly, promotion of research in traditional Indian system of medicine and its active engagement in the healthcare system and thirdly providing better and affordable healthcare facilities to every person and every part of the country through modern and futuristic technology”, she added.“Under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi ji, the efforts of the Central government are to work holistically with emphasis on preventive care, while giving priority to tertiary healthcare. The efforts are to reduce the cost of treating for the poor and at the same time, on increasing the number of doctors rapidly”, she added.

Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar visited the exhibition organized at AIIMS on the theme “AIIMS Today and Vision for 2047”.Shealso awarded the employees for their outstanding contribution.