Dr Aiswarya Biswal’s maiden collection of English poetry titled Fall of Love was launched by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Dr Aiswarya Biswal’s maiden collection of English poetry titled Fall of Love was launched by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, the honorable Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Govt of India in Delhi today.

This book contains fifty poems.The poems , as the title of the book signifies depict diverse facets of the emotion of love and affection and a host of other emotions related to this central emotion of love.

The poet has used a huge range of metaphors and images to delineate her emotions with immense personal indulgence.The poet has composed the poems with immense psychological insight that goes into imbibing such a theme that has universality in its appeal and touch.

Her English is lucid and emotions intense and there is music in poem after poem of this anthology.

The poems are introduced to the readers by the striking Forewords written by noted poet and former Election commissioner Dr Rabi Narayan Senapati

And Mr Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner of United Kingdom to India.

The readers will certainly enjoy reading the book.

The book is published by Authors press ,Delhi. Dr Biswal is a columnist, poet and a doctor. She is recently appointed as the National Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha can reach the poet on [email protected]

