DPIIT organises LEAPS Valedictory Session recognising 12 participants across logistics industries

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry organised a LEAPS (Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield) Valedictory Session yesterday in New Delhi. Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh felicitated 12 logistics players across various categories. The event was attended by more than 100 participants comprising of screening committee members, LEAPS winners (spanning across Core Logistics, Warehouse & Packaging, MSMEs, Startups, Institutions and Special categories of safety, inclusivity & diversity and ESG practices), NPG members, Industry Associations, Knowledge partners, participants of National Logistics Excellence Award and jury members.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, DPIIT, highlighted that LEAPS provides an opportunity for acknowledging outstanding leadership and innovative endeavours across various sectors within the logistics industry, including air, road, sea, and rail freight, as well as emerging fields such as packaging, warehousing, and multimodal transportation. He acknowledged esteemed Jury Members, and valued Knowledge partners who meticulously evaluated the submissions and ensured that the most deserving participants were recognized for their outstanding achievements and innovations in the logistics industry.

Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Shri E. Srinivas, congratulated all the winners and appreciated all the enterprises, MSMEs, startups, and ecosystem enablers who have showcased exemplary dedication, innovation, and resilience in their pursuit of excellence in the logistics sector.

Winners of Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield (LEAPS) 2023 were felicitated by Secretary, DPIIT, in the presence of Joint Secretary, DPIIT Shri E. Srinivas; and Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Surendra Kumar Ahirwar.

The list of winners includes:

1. Core Logistics – Air Freight Service Provider: DSV Air and Sea Private Limited

2. Core Logistics – Maritime Freight Service Provider: Kerry Indev Logistics Private Limited

3. Core Logistics – Multimodal Transport Operators (MTO’s)/ 3 PL Service Provider: Adani Logistics Limited

4. Core Logistics – Rail Freight Service Provider: Pristine Logistics Infra Projects Limited

5. Core Logistics – Road Freight Service Provider: Safexpress Private Limited

6. Core Logistics – Warehouse Service Provider (Industrial and Consumables): DP World Express Logistics Private Limited

7. Institutions – Education and Skill Development in the Logistics Sector: National Institute of Industrial Engineering (IIM, Mumbai)

8. MSMEs – Logistics Service Provider: Matchlog Solutions Private Limited

9. Special Areas – Champions of ESG practices in Logistics : Paradip International Cargo Terminal Pvt Ltd

10. Special Areas – Champions of Safety in Logistics Operations : DHL

11. Startups – Logistics Operations: Catbus Infolabs Private Limited (Blowhorn)

12. Startups – Logistics Technology: ShipDelight

In line with the National Logistics Policy, LEAPS aims to create a new benchmark in India, as well as globally, by not only recognizing players in the logistics sector but also the MSMEs, Startups, and logistics sector enablers who have been providing innovative solutions across the logistics ecosystem. LEAPS is a flagship initiative by the DPIIT, designed to acknowledge and celebrate the best practices and innovations within the logistics industry.

With 171 entries across 12 categories, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry employed a transparent and fair technique of identifying, categorising, and selecting qualified applications. An Expert Screening Committee of 14 diverse experts and a National Jury of 13 senior dignitaries from Ministries/ Departments, Industry Associations, and Private Players was part of the evaluation process.