DoT and MHA strike down on SMS scammers

Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has taken decisive action to protect citizens from potential SMS fraud through the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), MHA, provided information about misuse of eight SMS Headers for sending fraudulent communications for committing cyber-crime.

Action taken by DoT:

It was noted that more than 10,000 fraudulent messages were sent using these eight headers in the past three months. The Principal Entities which were owner of these eight SMS Headers blacklisted. ⁠All the 73 SMS Headers and 1,522 SMS content templates owned by these Principal Entities blacklisted. ⁠None of these Principal Entities, SMS Headers or templates can now be used to send SMS any telecom operator.

The DoT has prevented further potential victimization of citizens by blacklisting these entities. DoT reiterates its commitment to safeguarding citizens against cybercrime.

Citizens can report suspected fraud communications at Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi to help DoT in prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime and financial frauds.

