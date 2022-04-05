District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) To Benefit Areas Affected by Mining Activities

New Delhi : Section 9 B of the MMDR Act, 1957 empowers the State Government to establish District Mineral Foundation Trust in all the Districts affected by mining for the benefit of the people and areas affected by mining activities. Funds under DMF are accrued at the concerned districts and are utilised by the DMF as per the guidelines for implementation of projects under PMKKKY. Hence, information regarding total number of beneficiaries and the number of original inhabitants who have been resettled under this scheme is maintained by the respective district authorities.

As per PMKKKY guidelines issued vide order dated 16.09.2015, the amount collected under DMF can be spent in areas affected by mining. The affected areas have been divided into two categories viz. (i) directly affected area; and (ii) indirectly affected area. Directly affected areas are those areas where direct mining-related operations such as excavation, mining, blasting, beneficiation and waste disposal (overburdened dumps, tailing ponds, transport corridors etc.), etc. are taken up and indirectly affected areas are those areas where local population is adversely affected on account of economic, social and environmental consequences of mining-related operations. Further, state wise information on the amount collected and amount spent under DMF has been provided at Annexure-I.

Annexure – I

DMF Fund Status – till February 2022

Sr.No. State Total Collection under DMF (In Rs. Cr.) Amount Spent (In Rs. Cr.) 1 Andhra Pradesh 1456.61 450.28 2 Chhattisgarh 8628.65 5894.22 3 Goa 225.74 43.02 4 Gujarat 1091.37 429.95 5 [email protected] 8099.41 3871.82 6 Karnataka 3221.34 1317.00 7 Maharashtra 2900.39 1351.66 8 Madhya Pradesh 4726.25 2236.71 9 Odisha 17428.70 8683.72 10 Rajasthan 6006.19 2371.95 11 Tamilnadu 941.52 586.67 12 Telangana@ 3336.26 2178.91 13 Assam* 94.50 33.13 14 Bihar* 100.47 6.38 15 Himachal Pradesh 232.00 26.61 16 Jammu & Kashmir 42.04 14.75 17 Kerala$ 36.08 0.00 18 Meghalaya^ 70.77 7.68 19 Uttarakhand 211.39 14.47 20 Uttar [email protected] 1093.67 471.20 21 West Bengal 84.81 19.34 22 Punjab* 133.28 0.00 23 Haryana* 42.51 14.91 Total 60203.96 30024.39

@ Data till Jan 2022

* Data till Dec 2021

$ Data till May 2021

^ Data till Aug 2021

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.