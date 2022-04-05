New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that the Oil & gas CPSEs and their Joint Ventures/subsidiaries are implementing over 7500 economic activities/projects as of March 2022. These include projects and activities in upstream oil and gas exploration and production, drilling/survey activities, oil refining, Bio Refineries, gas pipelines infrastructure for connecting national gas grid, city gas distribution networks in the newly authorized geographical areas and LNG terminals, Marketing infrastructure projects, compressed bio-gas plants, capacity addition of refineries, fertilizer plants and petro-chemical units.

These projects, in general, make available employment opportunities in direct as well as indirect forms, during the construction and operational phase. Oil & Gas sector, with its backward and forward linkages, is a key driver of economic growth and, therefore, these projects involving substantial investments will provide boost to the national economy as well as provide employment opportunities to the people of our country.