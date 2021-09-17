District Level Committees to be constituted which shall exercise oversight over all power related schemes of Government of India:Power Ministry

New Delhi : Ministry of Power has issued an order for the setting up of District Level Committees which shall exercise oversight over all power related schemes of Government of India ; as also its impact on the provision of services to the people. This is being done in order to ensure the involvement and oversight of the people in the process of power sector reforms, and their implementation, in the country.The Composition of the Committee would be:

(a) Most Senior MP in the district: Chairperson

(b) Other MPs in the district: Co-chairpersons

(c) District Collector: Member Secretary

(d) Chairperson/President of the District Panchayat: Member

(e) MLAs of the district: Members

(f) Most Senior representatives of CPSUs of Ministry Members of Power and NRE located in the concerned district, or their nominated officials for the district.

(g) Chief Engineer/Superintending Engineer of the Convenor DISCOM/ Power Department concerned

The order states that the Committee of a district will meet at District Headquarters at least once in three months to review and coordinate overall development of power supply infrastructure in the district in accordance with the schemes of the Government which may, inter-alia, include the following aspects:

a. All Government of India Schemes (power related), including their progress and quality issues.

b. Development of Sub-transmission and distribution network including regular operations and maintenance of network – identifying further areas where strengthening is needed.

c. Impact of the works on quality and reliability of power supply.

d. Standards of Performance and consumer services quality of supply.

e. Complaints and Grievance Redressal System.

f. Any other relevant matter

The order, addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/ Secretary(Power/Energy) of all States/UTs, requests all the States/UTs to notify and ensure establishment of these District Electricity Committees, under intimation to this Ministry of Power. The order also states that it will be the responsibility of the Convenor and Member Secretary to conduct the meetings on regular basis and issue timely minutes.

The Union Government has been providing funds under different schemes for strengthening the Distribution Systems in the country. In the past five years almost 2 lac crore were provided under Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana(DDUGJY), Integrated Power Development Scheme (lPDS), Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana(SAUBHAGYA), etc. to ensure universal access by electrifying every village and every hamlet and every household; and for setting up more substations, upgrading existing substations, for High Tension/Low Tension.Lines, Transformers etc. for strengthening the Distribution systems. Recently, the Govt. has approved a new scheme of 3 lac crores for further strengthening the Distribution Systems wherever necessary, and modernizing it to meet emerging challenges.