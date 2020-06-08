Distinct colour band for number plate sticker for BS-6 four-wheel vehicles

New Delhi: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an S.O. 1979 (E) dt. 5th June 2020 mandating a strip of green colour of 1 cm width on top of the existing sticker carrying details of registration for BS-VI vehicles of any fuel type i.e. for petrol or CNG which have a light blue colour sticker and a diesel vehicle which is of orange colour. These stickers will now have a green strip of 1 cm on top for BS VI, as mandated.

The BS-VI emission standards, which have been mandated w.e.f. 1st April, 2020, provide for stricter and cleaner emission norms and are at par with the emission standards being followed across the world. Such distinct identification of vehicles for such emissions standard as is also being followed in other countries had been requested to the Government and brought-forth by the Government.

