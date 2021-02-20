Director Tourism Kashmir flags off 4×4 Extreme Terrain Expedition for north Kashmir

Srinagar: In order to promote adventure tourism activities and to uncover new tourist destinations in remote and far-flung areas of north Kashmir, the Director Tourism Kashmir Dr. G N Itoo on Friday flagged off 4×4 Extreme Terrain Expedition for north Kashmir here at Royal Springs Golf Course.

A group of 13 expert expeditions will cover North Kashmir’s off road places including Kupwara, Tangdhar, Keran, Macchil, Watlab, Farkiya Gali, Zardara Gali and other remote places during the expedition known as “Across Shamshabadi” from February 19 to March 01, 2021. The expeditions will drive 4×4 vehicles on difficult terrains and explore beautiful lesser known places in North Kashmir.

The expedition is being organized by Wander Beyond Boundaries (WBB) in association with Department of Tourism, CEAT and Terrain Fit.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Tourism Kashmir said that the department is making all out efforts to promote the all faces of tourism in Kashmir to lure the maximum visitors. He observed that Kashmir is an all season destination offering visitors not only mesmerizing beauty of its natural landscape, its perennial revisers and lakes, gardens and meadows, mountains and valleys, forests and wildlife but also diversity of tourism products with its adventure potential.

Dr. Itoo hoped that this expedition will be a live experience to see life in these remote areas and will also explore new tourist destinations on the tourism map beside creating avenues for local employability. He said the expedition is part of Department’s promotional campaign for promoting tourism.

While expressing their views, the participants said that they have visited a number of tourist places across Kashmir and they want to introduce uncovered beauty to the world and meet the people to know about the culture besides exchange the thoughts with them to experience the beauty and diversity of Kashmir.

Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Mr. Javaid Bakshi, Deputy Director Tourism, Mr. Ahsan-ul Haq Chisti and other concerned were present on the occasion.