Digital locks will be installed on milk tankers in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: To prevent adulteration in milk tankers, MP State Co-operative Dairy Federation will install digital locks and vehicle tracking systems in the tankers collecting milk. While reviewing the activities of Dairy Federation today, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Shri Prem Singh Patel said that Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country to do so. Shri Patel said that complaints of adulteration in milk tankers were being received for a long time. This will effectively check adulteration and maintain the quality of milk. Additional Chief Secretary Shri JN Kansotia, Managing Director Shri Shamshuddin and senior officers were present in the meeting.



Minister Shri Patel informed that in April-June, 2021, 8 lakh 35 thousand 959 liters of milk was collected by the Dugdh Sanghs of the state. Of these, 2 lakh 87 thousand 333 by Bhopal Dugdh Sangh, 3 lakh 12 thousand 369 by Indore Dugdh Sangh, one lakh 37 thousand 122 by Ujjain Dugdh Sangh, 22 thousand 290 by Gwalior Dugdh Sangh, 49 thousand 285 by Jabalpur Dugdh Sangh and 27 thousand 560 liters of milk was collected by Bundelkhand Dugdh Sangh. During this period, 5 lakh 99 thousand 810 liters of milk was sold by the Dugdh Sanghs, out of which 2 lakh 82 thousand 299 liters was sold by Bhopal Dugdh Sangh and 2 lakh 11 thousand by Indore Dugdh Sangh. The 2 lakh 36 thousand 149 liters of milk that remained after sale was sent to other states.

