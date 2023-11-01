Die-Hard Rajinikanth Fan Constructs Temple Dedicated to ‘Thalaiva’ in Madurai

Madurai, Tamil Nadu: November 1 – Rajinikanth, the beloved megastar of Indian cinema, has inspired unwavering devotion from his fans over the years, and this was recently exemplified by a remarkable gesture. In an extraordinary display of admiration, a dedicated fan, Karthik, has constructed a temple on his property in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, dedicated to the legendary actor.

The shrine features a statue of Rajinikanth, affectionately known as ‘Thalaiva’ by his ardent followers, and is located within the premises of Karthik’s home. The meticulously crafted idol of Rajinikanth weighs an impressive 250 kg, reflecting the actor’s god-like status in the eyes of his devotees.

Explaining his motivation, Karthik stated, “For us, Rajinikanth is God. I have built a temple for him as a mark of respect.” His daughter, Anushiya, also expressed her deep admiration for the iconic actor, reinforcing the profound impact Rajinikanth has had on his fans.

Rajinikanth, renowned for his exceptional acting abilities and larger-than-life presence on screen, has garnered a fan base that extends far beyond the realm of cinema. This fan’s temple construction is a testament to the enduring love and reverence the actor enjoys in Tamil Nadu and beyond.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his next film, “Thalaivar 170,” which is eagerly anticipated by fans. The movie, written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, features Rajinikanth in the lead role and boasts a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Rakshan and GM Sundar.

“Thalaivar 170” is produced by Lyca Productions and features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by SR Kathir, and editing by Philomin Raj. The film promises to be another milestone in Rajinikanth’s illustrious career, further solidifying his status as an iconic figure in the world of Indian cinema.