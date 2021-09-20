DHL Express announces annual price adjustments for 2022 in India

Mumbai: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, announced a price increase today that will take effect on January 1, 2022. Compared to 2021, the average increase in India will be 6.9%.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. These measures are being regularly updated by national and international authorities in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow. The adjustment also allows the company to further invest in its infrastructure network and strengthen the resilience against crises and provide the needed capacity growth due to rising customer demands.

“Even in times of global crisis, we continue to invest in our people, infrastructure and processes to deliver excellence to our customers. We are always expanding and enhancing our services,” said R.S Subramanian, SVP & Managing Director, DHL Express India. “The annual price adjustment allows us to invest more towards digital tools. It also allows us to invest in facility and fleet expansion to ensure resilient, sustainable and best-in-class customer solutions. This includes state-of-the-art aircraft and vehicles as well as the expansion of our hubs and gateways to increase capacity as demand for the fastest possible cross-border shipping continues to grow. We are also investing to stay fully compliant to the increasing regulatory and security measures globally. These investments ensure that we are supporting our customers in every step of their journey.”