Global Odias paid Glowing Tributes to Dr. Manorama Mohapatra; World Odisha Society hosts Midnight Online Condolence Meeting

Bhubaneswar: Glowing tributes paid to Late Dr Manorama Mohapatra by Global Odias. In a midnight online condolence meeting organized by World Odisha Society (WOS) hours after Dr Mohapatra’s death on Saturday Odias diaspora worldwide prayed almighty to rest her in permanent peace. Describing Dr Mohapatra as an outstanding literateur, prolific writer, erudite editor, awesome orator, exemplary social leader and affectionate mother figure, the distinguished speakers offered rich homage to the departed soul. Hundreds of prominent Non Resident Odias, representatives of Odia Samaj of different Countries, well wishers and family members of Dr Mohapatra spreading over the Globe attended the prayer session. More than thousand of viewers witnessed the obit Event through live streaming by social networks. Presiding over the Webinar, The Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi fondly remembered his long and eventful association with her. Shri Dwibedi remarked that Dr Mohapatra was a woman of immense substance and abundant fortitude. In his obituary reference renowned scholar Dr Haraparsad Das described Dr Manorama Mohapatra as the identity of Odia race and existence. Her impeccable personality was unparallel, Dr Das added. Paying his tribute Secretary of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Prabodh Rout recounted her illustrious contribution to enrich the literary firmament of odisha during her Presidentship of the Akademi from 1991 to 1993. The demise of Dr Mohapatra caused an irreparable loss to odia Literature, said Shri Rout. Director of IIPM Dr Arundhati Debi pointed out that Dr Mohapatra’s eloquent oratory was not only casting magical spell in the meetings but used to evoke mesmerising impact on the masses. Branding Dr Mohapatra as an unique person, Jayashri Nanda from U.K. said that she has had excelled simultaneously as a top litterateur, brilliant professor, exceptional editor, pious soul, lovable daughter and Godly mother. Editor of Pratibesi Magazine Pitambar Barik from Kolkata observed that her departure is the most painful News for the literary world. Offering his ovation Dhirendra Kar from U.S.A outlined that Dr Mohapatra had attained the highest echelon as a writer, litterateur, social leader, motivator and mother in Odisha. Akshay Mohanty from USA said that Dr Mohapatra was symbolising the charm and charisma of womenhood. President of odisha Samaj U.A.E. Amiya Mishra explained that her teaching skill was extraordinary. Jitendra Kumar Mohanty recalled that Dr Mohapatra’s inspiration and mentoring was in highest order. Dr Mohapatra’s student Lalit Kumar Pradhan depicted her as a motherly teacher. General Secretary of Odisha Samaj U.K. Siba Ranjan Biswal mentioned that her lasting contribution to Odia literature is noteworthy. Banojini Nayak from Singapore opined that Dr Mohapatra was the proud and privileged Daughter of odisha’s soil. Showering their praises Surya and Tiki Mishra from USA, portrayed her as a role model of women advancement and empowerment in the post independence era. Paying her salutation Nalini Patnaik from USA elaborated on her human attitude and social service characteristics. President of Samaj Representatives Association Maheswar Bal eulogised her leading role as the Founder of youth wing of Servants of the People Society. Prashant Bhuyan from Canada said that her oratory, vocabulary and literary rendition were uncommon. Dr Sitansu Sekhar Nanda from South Korea informed that in the very first meeting with Dr Mohapatra, he was completely overwhelmed by her treasure of talent and knowledge. President of Bhubaneswar’s Rotary Club Eco Ramkrishna Dash underlined that her passing away has created irreparable void in the space of creative literature. Lipsa Patnaik Mohanty attributed her as a master woman with many parts. Renowned Singer Kailash Baishnab and noted vocalists from New Delhi Pushpanjali Barik and Santosh Rout offered their prayers through musical notes. Others who expressed their condolences during the digital deliberation include Chandra Mishra, Hara & Sumitra Padhi, Dhiraj Chadha, Pratap Rout, Dr Ashok Kumar Rout, Dr Rabi Narayan Behera and Satyabrata Mohanty.

Prominent personalities present during the web condolence meeting include B.N.Satpathy, Krupanidhi Biswal, Balhan Sagar, Mohit Moshra, Sudhashree Dash, Subas Sahoo, Pitabas Routray, Dr Sagar Ranjan Tripathy, Jayant Gantayat, Sanjay Dalai, Pritish Dash, Rita Satapathy, Shrimant Biswal, Ahlaya Barik and Sanatan Mahakud.