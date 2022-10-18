Dharmendra Pradhan to kickstart public consultation on National Credit framework tomorrow

New Delhi : Union Education & Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting with the committee preparing National Credit Framework for School Education, Higher Education and Skilling here today. Secretary, School Education, Smt Anita Karwal; Secretary, Higher Education Shri Sanjay Murthy; Chairman, NCVET; Shri Dr. Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi and senior officials of the Education and Skill Development Ministry attended the meeting.

Shri Pradhan gave his consent to start the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework from tomorrow i.e. 19th October, 2022.

The Government of India had approved the constitution of a High-Level Committee, vide order dated 18th November 2021, to develop a National Credit Accumulation & Transfer Framework for both Vocational and General Education. The Credit Framework would enable the integration of academic and vocational domains/components of learning and ensure flexibility and mobility between the two.