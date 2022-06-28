Dharmendra Pradhan addresses India Today Education Conclave 2022

New Delhi :Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today addressed the India Today Education Conclave 2022.

While addressing the gathering, the Minister spoke about the need to adopt innovative and out-of-the-box methods to enhance access to quality & affordable education and to bring our vast population under the formal education and certified skills structure.

Speaking about accessibility, he said that creating robust and resilient mechanisms for making education accessible to all is a priority for Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Technology-driven approach and initiatives like, Digital University in line with the NEP 2020 will be keys to enhance access to quality education.

Speaking about National Education Policy, he said that the NEP 2020 sets the vision and path to cater to the requirements of every learner right from ECCE and also for building a vibrant and equitable knowledge society. We are working to integrate skill education into school and higher education to boost employability, he further added.

Speaking about future of jobs and skilling, he said that the nature of jobs is changing, and IR 4.0 presents us with both challenge and opportunity of skilling, up-skilling & re-skilling our vast demography. We must bring a paradigm shift in skilling and make it more aspirational to harness IR 4.0 as well as make our youth future-ready.

He also said that the NEP 2020 charts the course to develop our students & youth as global citizens with new-age ideas and skills and prioritises learning in Indian languages for establishing India as a knowledge economy of the 21st century.