Dak Karmayogi: E-Learning Platform launched by Union Minister Shri Ashwini Viashnaw and MoS Shri Devusinh Chauhan today

New Delhi :‘Dak Karmayogi’, an e-learning portal of the Department of Posts was launched by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications, Railways, Electronics & IT, and Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, at a function held at Stein Auditorium, Indian Habitat Centre on 28-06-2022.

This portal has been developed ‘In-House’ under vision of ‘Mission Karmayogi’, which was conceptualized by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi with a view to bring efficiency in actions of all the employees of Government of India and transforming efficiency of bureaucracy with ‘Minimum Government’ and ‘Maximum Governance’.

‘Dak Karmayogi’ portal will enhance the competencies of about 4 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks & Departmental employees by enabling the trainees to access the uniform standardized training content online or in blended campus mode to enable them to effectively deliver a number of G2C services for enhanced customer satisfaction. On successful completion of final summative assessment, a system generated course completion certificate will be sent on trainee’s registered email ID automatically. Trainees can give their feedback, ratings and suggestions for each and every video and other learning content so that necessary enrichment can be ensured.

Department of Posts has been imparting training to its employees through its network of 10 Postal Training Centres/Regional Training Centre and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai National Postal Academy (RAKNPA), a Central Training Institute. However, with the launch of this portal, Departmental employees and Gramin Dak Sevaks will be able to avail training ‘Any-time, Any-where’ and upgrade their Attitude, Skill and Knowledge (ASK), as per their convenience. The portal is expected to go a long way in being an enabler in providing better services by upgrading employees and Gramin Dak Sevaks.

To recognise the good performance of employees of Department of Posts and motivate them to maintain or improve their good work, Meghdoot Awards were also conferred in eight different categories by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology and Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications during the event.

Following employees of Department of Posts have been conferred with Meghdoot awards for the year 2021:

(i) Sh. Ashok Kumar Sahoo, GDS BPM, Cuttack South Division, Odisha Circle – He has been playing a key role in creating financial awareness among the public, and encouraging them to open accounts under Post Office Savings Bank and India Post Payments Bank. His contribution in insuring lives of rural people under Rural Postal Life Insurance is commendable.

(ii) Sh. Prem Lal, Mail Runner, Mandi Division, Himachal Pradesh Circle – He is working as Mail Runner in Udaipur Shalgran Mail Line of Lahual which covers distance of 32 kilometers in difficult terrain with an altitude of more than 9000 feet above mean sea level. It is snowbound for major part of the year and is known to have avalanches during winter. While moving on this line, fraught with risk and danger, Shri Prem Lal uninterruptedly completes his daily to and fro journey.

(iii) Sh. Dhananjay T, Postal Assistant, Circle Office, Karnataka Circle – His idea of modification of value of ‘Maximum Transmission Unit’ has helped in enhancing performance of Finacle at lower bandwidth. He has developed software tools for online premia payment of Postal Life Insurance (PLI), Incentive payments, monitoring Net Accretion of PLI premium, which made PLI operations user-friendly.

(iv) Sh. Vijender Singh Rana, Technical Supervisor, Mail Motor Service, Delhi Circle – He made significant contribution in development of ‘workshop tools’ for repair of CNG vehicles. Innovative approach in mechanical modification of vehicles has proved to be highly useful in MMS operations.

(v) Sh. Sandeep Gundu Kadgaonkar, ASP, Goa Region, Maharashtra Circle – He adopted ‘cluster approach’ for monitoring which resulted in higher level of achievement of revenue targets and operational efficiency. He ran special campaign ‘Suvarnkanya’ for 100% coverage of eligible girls under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

(vi) Sh. Randhir Kumar, Assistant Director, Circle Office, Bihar Circle – He has been instrumental in providing Micro-ATM facility at doorsteps of common people through ‘Aadhar Enabled Payment System’. He motivated the staff to implement technology projects, expand coverage of Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

(vii) Sh. Challa Sri Nagesh, Deputy Manager, CEPT, Hyderabad – He has developed ‘D-Cube’ software which is used for disbursement of MGNREGS wages to beneficiaries. He contributed immensely in development of Gramin Dak Sevak online engagement portal.

(viii) Smt. K. Kalaivani, Assistant Director, Southern Region, Madurai, Tamil Nadu Circle – She played lead role in the migration of Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) operations to Core Banking Solution and implementation of McCamish in Post Offices. She also developed rigorous monitoring mechanism to ensure disposal of grievances in time bound manner.

Meghdoot Award was introduced in the year 1984. This is the highest award of Department of Posts at National level for overall performance and excellence. This award is conferred in eight categories. Awardees are conferred with medallion, certificate and cash award of Rs. 21,000/-.