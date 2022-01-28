DGGI Ghaziabad officials bust bogus network of 275 firms involving fake invoices of more than Rs 3,100 crore

New Delhi : The Directorate of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence, Ghaziabad Regional Unit has busted a syndicate involved in creating and controlling fake firms and issuing of bills by these fake firms without supply any Goods or Services and encashment of GST refund.

After developing precise Intelligence, two office premises were searched from where various incriminating documents/things pertaining to more than 200 fake firms were recovered i.e. mobile phones, digital signatures, debit cards, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, photos of persons, rent agreements, laptops, pen drives, rubber stamps, keys of offices, SIM cards, cheque books and some Kuccha records.

Further, in-depth investigation was conducted which revealed that the data of this network is being compiled and used from the cloud. After analysis of the evidences and data, it was revealed that this network consists of 275 bogus firms which exist only on paper. These firms have issued fake invoices having total value of Rs 3,189 crore involving total GST evasion of Rs 362 crore.

One of the key persons who was instrumental in collection of identities of individuals for creation of fake firms namely Sh. Tinku Yadav was arrested earlier. Based on the information given by Sh. Tinku Yadav and analysis of IP addresses, the actual masterminds of the network namely Sh. Vipin Kumar Gupta alias Nikku, and Sh. Yogesh Mittal have been apprehended and arrested. It has been learnt that both Sh. Vipin Kumar Gupta and Shri Yogesh Mittal are habitual offenders. Both the offenders have been arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier.