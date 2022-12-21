Development of NHs for improving road connectivity to tourist places by providing way side amenities, adequate signages and road side/ median beautifications

The Ministry is primarily responsible for development and maintenance of National Highways (NHs). The Ministry is invariably taking up development of NHs connectivity leading to tourist destinations by providing way side amenities, adequate signages and road side/ median beautifications etc., under various schemes of development of NHs.

In addition, decongestion of about 125 choke points and 66 congestion points including the development of ring roads in around 28 cities has been identified in various States, including the State of Uttar Pradesh, as part of Bharatmala Pariyojana. Out of 191 choke/ congestion points, 56 choke/ congestion points have been rectified and works have been taken up / awarded in 82 choke/ congestion points.

4 ring roads have been identified for development in the state of Uttar Pradesh out of which works have been awarded / started in 3 ring roads. Further 9 choke/congestion points have been identified for development and 8 out this have been rectified.

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.