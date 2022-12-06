Development Commissioner cum ACS Pradeep Jena IAS chairs an inter departmental review meeting on beautification of City fest & Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : With less than 40 days left for the most awaited City Festival, .FEST & HWC2023, Development Commissioner cum ACS Pradeep Jena IAS took an inter departmental review to map the progress as per planned schedule and expedite the work.

Besides, as part of city beautification, Street Art & Mural Project, Sculptor Camp & exhibition at Kala Bhoomi, festive lighting on all buildings at Janpath & repainting of traffic signals & ATCS, place making work at 22 places have been undertaken by BDA BBSR and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.