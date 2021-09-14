Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal flags-off annual Harmukh-Gangabal Yatra

GANDERBAL : The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna, today flagged off a group of Kashmiri Pandits for the annual pilgrimage to Harmukh-Gangabal lake shrine here from Naranag temple.

A group of about thirty Kashmiri Pandits left for the Gangabal Lake, which is considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva by Hindus from Naranag temple for three days amid security and other arrangements.

After performing Puja at Naranag temple, devotees set on a 36-km journey on foot to Gangabal Lake, which is located around 14,500 feet above sea level in the Harmukh mountain range.

The pilgrimage organized under the banner of the Harmukh Ganga (Gangabal) Trust (HGGT) and All Parties Migrants’ Coordination Committee (APMCC) will conclude on 15 September 2021.

The District Administration has made all arrangements including accommodation, medical and security arrangements for the pilgrims.

Among others, SSP Ganderbal, Suhail Munawar Mir, SDM Kangan, Hakeem Tanvir, Tehsildar Kangan and other concerned were present on the occasion.