Government is committed to reaching the inaccessible places: Ashwini Vaishnaw

REASI : As part of Union Government’s public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister for Railways and Communications, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw today visited the Reasi district.

The Union Minister inspected exhibition stalls installed by various departments showcasing their activities, schemes and hand-made products of Self-Help Groups (SHG) supported under Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM). Shri Vaishnaw also interacted with the members of the women SHG that got featured among 75 Atmanirbhar-Bharat enterprises list released by the department of Rural Development.

In his address, Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Government is committed to providing all the basic facilities at the doorsteps of the common masses and all possible efforts are being made to ensure that no one is deprived of getting their basic rights. Stressing on the need for qualitative governance, the minister remarked that real achievement lies in bringing a smile on the face of the aggrieved. He advised all the officers to work with an objective to ameliorate the conditions of the poor so that a qualitative improvement in their lives can be visible.

The Minister added that the Government has launched several schemes and programmes for the welfare of the general public to improve their socio-economic status and the people must avail the benefits of the same. He reiterated the commitment of Prime Minister in realising ‘Sab ka Sath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas and Sab ka Prayas’. He said that community participation is required for the successful implementation of the schemes launched by the Government. “The Central Government’s initiative of public outreach in UT of J&K has been rolled out with the objective of bridging the gap between government and public and to ascertain the needs of the masses so that the same may be fulfilled in a better and effective manner”, the Minister said.

On the occasion, the Minister interacted with representatives of the area. An early redressal after detailed study and discussions with all the stakeholders was assured in connection with the requests raised by the locals about extending the routes of all the trains up to Katra Railway station.

While taking note of the depletion of the water resources due to railway projects, the Minister informed that the WAPCOS team will visit Reasi in the coming weeks for a detailed scientific study and necessary measures shall be taken accordingly. Regarding local employment in the Railways, the Minister assured that possibilities would be explored for maximum employment of the local youth in the Railways.

For ensuring Universal Internet Access, all possible steps are being taken and scientific studies are being carried out for optimal utilization of the existing telecom infrastructure. He hailed the initiatives like Digital India, Swachh Bharat Mission launched by the PM and the grit and determination with which India is fighting COVID19. He said that the Digital India campaign proved a boon for the students during the pandemic enforced lockdown.

During his visit to Katra Railway Station, the minister laid the foundation stone for two new railway platforms, a washing line and other related works. Shri Amit Sharma, Secretary IT Department, J&K briefed the Minister about various IT interventions being carried out in the UT and Reasi in particular. He informed the minister that the e-office project has been fully implemented at the Civil Secretariat level and the same is being replicated at the Divisional and District levels. Ensuring its success the system requires a reliable and robust internet connectivity which the IT department is committed to provide.

Earlier, during the interaction, District Development Commissioner, Reasi Shri Charandeep Singh gave a brief overview of the developmental activities in the district. There has been a paradigm shift in the pace of developmental activities in the district since past few years, he added. Briefing about the changing Socio-economic dynamics of the district, he said that from being predominantly a subsistence agriculture economy people are now being motivated to adopt diversified agricultural practices like cultivation of Ultra-high density horticultural crops and other cash crops like lemongrass, turmeric etc.

Special Covers by the Department of Posts on Martand Sun Temple and Kashmir Willow were also released by the Union Minister. Moreover, beneficiaries under various government sponsored schemes were provided financial assistance. Keys of Scooties for specially abled students were handed over to the beneficiaries by the Minister. Para-archer Rakesh Kumar who represented India in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics was also felicitated by the Union Minister.

DDC Chairman Reasi, Saraf Singh Nag; Vice-chairperson DDC Reasi, Mtr Sajra Qadir; among other officials, DDC members, BDC chairpersons; elected PRI representatives among others were present on the occasion.