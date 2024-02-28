Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare Launches ‘Anubhav Awardees Speak’ Webinar Series to Inspire Employees

The Anubhav Awards Scheme seeks to incentivize and motivate retiring employees to submit their career experiences on ‘Anubhav Portal’ documenting the administrative history of India. Till date, 54 Anubhav Awards and 09 Jury Certificates have been conferred since 2015.

In order to encourage the Central Government employees for discharging their duty with commitment, dedication and zeal, DOPPW launched the monthly nationwide Webinar Series- “Anubhav Awardees Speak” in November 2022. It is envisaged that the interactions with the Anubhav Awardees, who have excelled in their respective fields, would motivate the Central Government employees. Till date, sixteen webinars have been held and 27 speakers from diverse backgrounds and experiences have addressed the participants. This webinar series is attended by participants from more than 500 locations across the country.

The sixteenth webinar was held on 27th February, 2024. Shri Shashi Kumar Valiathan, Director (Retd), GoI, [Anubhav Jury Certificate Winner, 2023] shared his career experiences. He said that the voice of the secretariat finds utterance in the noting of the Section Officer, Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary. He further underlined the spirit of Public Service in the Nation building and said that the position of the Government servant is one of privilege and trust, not of power. He also called upon the participants to consider every assignment worthy and that hard work is itself the reward.

Secretary Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare Shri V.Srinivas thanked Shri Shashi Kumar Valiathan and said that Shri Shashi Valiathan has rendered commendable services in the Central Secretariat and his meritorious services were aptly recognized through the Anubhav Award 2023. He encouraged retiring employees to submit their experiences on the ‘Anubhav Portal’ to document the administrative history of India. The webinar was attended by officials from 526 locations across the country.