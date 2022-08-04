New Delhi : Department of Justice has started a Centrally Sponsored Scheme in October 2019 for setting up of 1023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for expeditious trial and disposal of cases related to rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in pursuance to the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2018. Initially, the scheme was for 1 year which has now been continued up to 31.03.2023 at a cost of Rs. 1,572.86 crore with central share of Rs.971.70 crore. Central share is to be met from the Nirbhaya Fund. State-wise details of functional FTSCs in the Country is given at Annexure.

728 FTSCs are functional in 28 States/ UTs which have disposed more than one lakh casesup to 30th June, 2022. As per Third Party Evaluation conducted by National Productivity Council, 17.64% of exclusive POCSO cases reported conviction. For robust implementation of the Scheme, this Department has created an online monitoring framework devised for monthly monitoring of case statistics. With a view to further improve the performance of FTSCs, video conference meetingsare being undertaken regularly with the Registrar Generals of High Courts and State functionaries.

Annexure

(As on 30/6/2022)

S.No. State/UT No. of Functional FTSCs 1 Andhra Pradesh 12 2 Assam 17 3 Bihar 45 4 Chandigarh 01 5 Chhattisgarh 15 6 Delhi 16 7 Goa 01 8 Gujarat 35 9 Haryana 16 10 Himachal P 06 11 J&K 04 12 Jharkhand 22 13 Karnataka 25 14 Kerala 28 15 Madhya Pradesh 67 16 Maharashtra 39 17 Manipur 02 18 Meghalaya 05 19 Mizoram 03 20 Nagaland 01 21 Odisha 36 22 Punjab 12 23 Rajasthan 45 24 Tamil Nadu 14 25 Telangana 36 26 Tripura 03 27 Uttar Pradesh 218 28 Uttarakhand 04 TOTAL 728

This information was given by Minister for Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.