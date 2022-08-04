New Delhi : Department of Justice has started a Centrally Sponsored Scheme in October 2019 for setting up of 1023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for expeditious trial and disposal of cases related to rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in pursuance to the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2018. Initially, the scheme was for 1 year which has now been continued up to 31.03.2023 at a cost of Rs. 1,572.86 crore with central share of Rs.971.70 crore. Central share is to be met from the Nirbhaya Fund. State-wise details of functional FTSCs in the Country is given at Annexure.
728 FTSCs are functional in 28 States/ UTs which have disposed more than one lakh casesup to 30th June, 2022. As per Third Party Evaluation conducted by National Productivity Council, 17.64% of exclusive POCSO cases reported conviction. For robust implementation of the Scheme, this Department has created an online monitoring framework devised for monthly monitoring of case statistics. With a view to further improve the performance of FTSCs, video conference meetingsare being undertaken regularly with the Registrar Generals of High Courts and State functionaries.
Annexure
(As on 30/6/2022)
|S.No.
|State/UT
|No. of Functional FTSCs
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|12
|2
|Assam
|17
|3
|Bihar
|45
|4
|Chandigarh
|01
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|15
|6
|Delhi
|16
|7
|Goa
|01
|8
|Gujarat
|35
|9
|Haryana
|16
|10
|Himachal P
|06
|11
|J&K
|04
|12
|Jharkhand
|22
|13
|Karnataka
|25
|14
|Kerala
|28
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|67
|16
|Maharashtra
|39
|17
|Manipur
|02
|18
|Meghalaya
|05
|19
|Mizoram
|03
|20
|Nagaland
|01
|21
|Odisha
|36
|22
|Punjab
|12
|23
|Rajasthan
|45
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|14
|25
|Telangana
|36
|26
|Tripura
|03
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|218
|28
|Uttarakhand
|04
|TOTAL
|728
