Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities sensitises states about Scholarship Schemes for educational empowerment of Divyangjan

New Delhi : As a part of activities under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (India @75), Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on 27th October, 2021 organized a virtual conference with the Principal Secretaries of States and Union Territories dealing with empowerment of persons with disabilities and State Nodal officers to sensitize them about the Scholarship Schemes being implemented by the Department for educational empowerment of persons with disabilities. Dr. Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary (Scholarship) emphasized the need to disseminate information about the Scholarship Schemes and publicize through advertisements at local level to widen outreach. Since Aadhaar is mandatory for availing the benefit under central sector schemes, he urged the States/UTs to ensure that aadhaar number of beneficiaries are captured at the application time. Further it is incumbent upon each educational institutions to update their KYC status on the NSP, else the institutes would not be able to verify the applications.

Dr. Virender Kumar, Minister Social Justice and Empowerment through his video message reiterated visions of Prime Minister for building an inclusive society and empowering Divyangjan, thus realizing the mantra “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”.

Director, Department of School Education & Literacy said that the District Collectors have a pivotal role in creating mass awareness about these Scholarship Schemes at district level.