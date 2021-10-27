Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in 16th East Asia Summit on October 27, 2021

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 16th East Asia Summit earlier today via videoconference. The 16th East Asia Summit was hosted by Brunei as EAS and ASEAN Chair. It saw the participation of leaders from ASEAN countries and other EAS Participating Countries including Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, USA and India. India has been an active participant of EAS. This was Prime Minister’s 7th East Asia Summit.

In his remarks at the Summit, Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of EAS as the premier leaders-led forum in Indo-Pacific, bringing together nations to discuss important strategic issues. Prime Minister highlighted India’s efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic through vaccines and medical supplies. Prime Minister also spoke about “Atmanirbhar Bharat” Campaign for post-pandemic recovery and in ensuring resilient global value chains. He emphasized on the establishment of a better balance between economy and ecology and climate sustainable lifestyle.

The 16th EAS also discussed important regional and international issues including Indo-Pacifc, South China Sea, UNCLOS, terrorism, and situation in Korean Peninsula and Myanmar. PM reaffirmed “ASEAN centrality” in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted the synergies between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

The EAS leaders adopted three Statements on Mental Health, Economic recovery through Tourism and Sustainable Recovery, which have been co-sponsored by India. Overall, the Summit saw a fruitful exchange of views between Prime Minister and other EAS leaders.