Department of Defence Production waives off Quality Assurance Charges

In a significant move to promote reforms and bring ease of doing business, Department of Defence Production has waived off Quality Assurance (QA) charges levied by the QA Agencies under its administrative control for the stores meant for the exports. This industry friendly initiative would make the defence products cost competitive in global market.



The Ministry of Defence provides proof/testing facility to the industry for their products through its various Proof/Testing establishments to make the Indian Defence Products more competitive in the international market. Charges are levied by the QA Agencies as per the fixed rates and the industry adds this charge to the cost of the products which adversely affect its cost competitiveness. But now these charges have been scrapped.



