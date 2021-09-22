Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India signs Memorandum of Understanding with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

New Delhi : The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have signed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding to work together on sustainably improving India’s livestock sector to support the nation’s food and nutritional security, and protect the economic wellbeing of small-scale livestock producers. The event was organized as a part of ongoing celebrations of ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’, a commemoration of 75th year of India’s Independence at Krishi Bhavan New Delhi.

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India is working to improve animal health and production programmes to ensure food security and economic development. Developing the livestock sector envisages strengthening animal husbandry infrastructure, entrepreneurship development and implementing One Health framework. To meet food and nutritional security challenges and to safeguard human health, it is essential that animal health is accorded a priority. Through this collaboration,Bill& Melinda Gates Foundation willprovide technical assistance for the design and delivery of new technologies and implementation of best practices that are relevant in the local context.

The joint support programs will be directed at improving livestock health, production, and animal nutrition, identifying scientific and technological solutions for major infectious diseases, providing technical assistance in translational sciences, identifying opportunities for scientific and technological collaboration, and implementing the One Health framework. COVID-19 has accelerated the need to implement solutions for better human, animal, and environmental health. Implementation of the One Health Framework will allow tracking and resolution of animal and human health challenges and will prevent possible infection and disease outbreaks. The National One Health platform will be established as part of this partnership to improve coordination, productivity, and support livelihoods of small-scale producers.